Mr. Alvie Jones Kimbrough Jr., 64, of Pulaski died Aug. 11, 2022.
Mr. Kimbrough was born Aug. 2, 1958. He is preceded in death by parents, Alvie and Helen Kohler Kimbrough; and brothers, Ronald Kimbrough, Roy Kimbrough and Jeffrey Lynn Kimbrough.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to help offset final expenses.
Survivors include daughter Fallon Kimbrough of Pulaski; sons, Shea Kimbrough of Pulaski, Colton Davis of Hohenwald; sister Cheryl Lash of Anderson, Ala.; brother Thomas Kimbrough of Five Points; and granddaughter Emily Baker of Columbia.
