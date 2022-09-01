Mr. Alvin Eric Meek, 58, of Lynnville died Aug. 30, 2022.
Mr. Meek was born Jan. 8, 1964, at the Wright-Patterson AFB in Green County, Ohio. He was a 1982 graduate of Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, Va. He was in the Newport News Shipyard Welding Apprenticeship Program for four years and worked his entire career as a master welder. He and wife Angela were together six years prior to their marriage March 21, 2003; together they spent many wonderful years. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 177 in Nashville for many years. He met countless friends through his numerous tobacco pipe social media groups. He was loved by innumerable family, friends and coworkers and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by sister Rebecca Anne Meek.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m.-noon at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. Memorial services will begin at noon.
Survivors include wife Angela Prentice Meek; parents, Alvin Eugene Meek and Jo Anne Childers Meek; stepdaughter Sherie Yates; sister Amy Beazley and husband Marty; step-grandchildren, Justin Yates, Brianna Gallagher; four step-great grandchildren; nephews, Alex Beazley and wife Kristin, Andy Beazley; and great-nephew Silas Beazley.
