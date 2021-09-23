Mr. Ambrose (Bill) Piraino Jr., 83, of Prospect died Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Piraino was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Chicago, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who had a love for fishing, traveling and going places with his wife. He loved Christmas and decorating for the season. He was a photographer for a newspaper in Chicago, a volunteer firefighter and a very hard worker. He also served in the U.S. Army for many years. He is preceded in death by parents, Ambrose Sr. and Elizabeth Masedona Piraino; daughter Elizabeth Ann Piraino; brothers, Sam Piraino, Mauro Piraino, Mickey Macaluso; and sister Suzie Macaluso.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 64 years Donna Piraino of Prospect; son Ambrose (Andy) Piraino III and wife Rose of Fayetteville; daughter Tammey Bowers and husband Keith of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, April, Molly, Jessica, Katie, Isabella, Victoria, Ambrose; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
