Master Amier David Conrad Williams, 18 months, of Decatur, Ala., died June 20, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Master Williams was born Dec. 9, 2019, in Huntsville, Ala.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include parents, Carlton Williams Jr. and Nakiesha Payne; brothers, Carlton Williams III of Decatur, Taron Parker, Carlito Williams, both of Detroit; sisters, Ny’Lazja Williams of Decatur, Destiny Williams of Detroit; grandmothers, Diane Pierce of Pulaski, Brandy Ware of Detroit; grandfathers, Monk Venson of Detroit, Robert Payne of Summerville, Ala.; great-grandfather Robert Payne Sr. of Summerville, Ala.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
