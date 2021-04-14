Mrs. Amy Lee Maultsby Colvett, 73, of Pulaski died April 9, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Colvett was born Sept. 20, 1947. She was a retired and fifth-generation employee of the Postal Service, a loyal member of East Hill Church of Christ and a published photographer. She loved to collect historical artifacts, four-leaf clovers and handmade quilts. Her gift of cooking was noted by all those who passed through her kitchen. She won the inaugural Keep Giles County Beautiful Award for countless hours spent picking up debris on Highway 64 West in the Bodenham Community. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and beyond being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, was a bright light to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by parents, Cora Lee Jones and Morris Rogers Maultsby.
Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Survivors include husband Joe David Colvett Sr.; brother Roger Maultsby of Nashville; daughter Sandra Shugart and husband Wes of Brentwood; son Joe David Colvett Jr. of Pulaski; grandsons, Cole Shugart of Nashville, Curtis Colvett of New Haven, Conn.; and many dearly loved cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.