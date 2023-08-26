Mr. Andrew (Andy) Lee Grisham, 67, died Aug. 24, 2023, in Pulaski.
Mr. Grisham was born May 26, 1956, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He never met a stranger and will be remembered for his hearty laugh, love of grilling and cooking for his family, and the ability to fix almost anything, which explains the nickname “Handy Andy.” He spent many an evening watching the sun set, wildlife and catching catfish on the Elk River while enjoying the peace and calm it brought. He loved being Big Poppa to his growing group of grandchildren. After 44 years with Magotteaux Pulaski, he retired in 2019 and looked forward to enjoying time spent relaxing at the cabin getaway he and his wife built. He is preceded in death by parents, Mose Hollis Grisham and Naydene Haraway Grisham; mother of his children Emily Ruth Grisham; brother Hollis Wayne Grisham; sister Linda Nadine Grisham; and brother-in-law Wendell Harris.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Denise Grisham; son Blake Grisham and wife April; daughter Blair Burlison and husband Kevin; stepsons, Dale Inman and wife Amanda, Andrew Inman; sister Bettye Jo Grisham; sisters-in-law, Deborah Bledsoe and husband Steve, Amy Harris, Dawn Ward and husband Don; brother-in-law Paul Gaudette and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Emilee Rae Grisham, Aiden Vaughn, Hadley Vaughn, Aydan Burlison, Allisan Burlison, Cooper Inman, in October, Collin Inman; special friends, Kenneth Swinney, Barry Lee McGee, Tim Drake; and several nieces and nephews.
