Ms. Anette Perlt Paschall, 71, died May 8, 2021, at Elk River Health and Rehab of Fayetteville.
Ms. Paschall was born Nov. 2, 1949, in Denmark and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved doing arts and crafts and was a unique, caring, loving person who never met a stranger. She made friends everywhere she went and loved living out in the beauty of the countryside. She is preceded in death by parents, Sigfred and Ingrid Perlt; and husbands, John Paschall and Ferrell Mooney.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Nichlas Paschall and Olivia Locke; granddaughter Freya Paschall; brother Flemming Perlt and Suzanna Black-Peterson of Denmark; and niece Stina Schroter of Denmark.
