Ms. Angela Faith Porter, 34, of Pulaski died May 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Porter was born Feb. 5, 1988, in Pulaski. She was employed at Pulaski Wal-Mart and was a member of South Eastern Search and Rescue Dogs. She is preceded in death by father James Allen (Jim) Porter; and grandparents, Ronald and Jean Norwood and Bonnie Porter.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Survivors include mother Sheryl Lynn Norwood Porter of Pulaski; brother Josh Porter and wife Jeannee of Dickson; grandfather James Porter of Seymour, Tenn.; nieces, Emily Lyons, Chelsea Lyons; nephew Christopher Lyons; search dogs, Nia and Dallas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
