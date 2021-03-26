Mrs. Angela Rena Wilkerson Brown, 52, died March 21, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital.
Mrs. Brown was born Nov. 1, 1968, and was a beloved wife, daughter, grandma, sister and friend. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was baptized and became a member of Mt. Olivet Missionary Baptist Church at age 12. She was a 1987 graduate of Richland High School. She graduated from Columbia State Community College in 1990 with an associates degree. She was employed by Magneti Marelli for seven years until her health began to fail. She is preceded in death by father Jimmie Lawrence; son Tobias J. Houston Sr.; grandmothers, Anna Wilkerson, Annie E. Lawrence; and niece Keitasia C. Ballentine.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Cedric Terrence Brown; mother Okalene (Mama) Harris of Pulaski; stepmother Eulelia Lawrence of Pulaski; grandchildren, Hadlie Houston, Mariah Houston, Tobias Houston, Jayna Houston, all of Pulaski; sisters, Sonya Givens and husband Kalvin, Denise Malone and husband Tyrone, all of Pulaski; brother Keith Ballentine of Pulaski; devoted cousin Felicia Wallace of Pulaski; aunt Ruby E. Clay; stepchildren, Essence Gregory of Murfreesboro, Lavar Johnson and wife Audriee of Clarksville, DaKeisha Brown of Pulaski; mother-in-law Juanita Brown, father-in-law John Brown Sr.; sister-in-law Michelle Brown; brother-in-law John Brown Jr. and wife Tracy; devoted friends, Becky Harris, Janice Owens, Dieona Allen, Andriette Brooks, Brenda Perry, Jean Perry, Phylis Prince, Cherie Gann; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.