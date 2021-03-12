Ms. Anissa Lynette (Lyn) Sherrell, 51, of Nashville’s Bellevue neighborhood died March 2, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Sherrell was born July 1, 1969, and was formerly of Pulaski. She was baptized and became a member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church where she was active in the YPD and other church activities. She often spoke of the nurturing atmosphere of the church and the fond memories and longtime friendships formed there. She graduated from Giles County High School in 1987 and was a cheerleader there. She continued her education and received her B.S. degree from Tusculum University. She was employed by Humana Insurance Company and had been for several years. She worked in Atlanta as well as the Humana Headquarters in Louisville, Ky., where she made many friends among her co-workers. She is preceded in death by father Alvin Sherrell.
Rose of Sharon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Campbell Chapel AME Church; or to any animal Shelter or humane society in your area.
Survivors include mother Willa Sherrell Smith; step-father William H. Smith; brother Marcus Sherrell and fiancee Cheryl Green of Bowling Green, Ohio; uncles, Wendell Sherrell and wife Myrtle, Paul Sherrell, all of Nashville; aunts, Norma Turner and husband Cecil of Nashville, Joyce Ann Collier and husband Dwight of Gurley, Ala.; and many other relatives and friends.
