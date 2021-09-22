Ms. Anita June Hardy, 88, of Goodspring died Sept. 19, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Hardy was born May 1, 1933, in Elkmont, Ala. She is preceded in death by mother Juanita Mason Atkinson, sister Barbara Hargrove, daughter Rhonda Hardy and son-in-law Buddy Campbell.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 3, from noon-3 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Randy Hardy and wife Teresa of Athens, Ala.; daughters, Donna Hardy, Susie Campbell Merritt and husband Tom, all of Goodspring; brother Roger Hargrove of Goshen, Ind.; sister Betty Ann Hardy of Elkhart, Ind.; grandchildren, Tiffany Hopkins and husband Travis, Ashley Campbell, Michael Campbell and wife Brittany, Samantha VanEst, Clayton Hardy, Tanner Hardy; and six great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.