Mrs. Ann Bush Rolin, 81, of Ardmore, Tenn., died July 30, 2022, at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala.
Mrs. Rolin was born Feb. 18, 1941, in New Hope, Ala. She had lived in this area most of her life and was a member of Taft Church of Christ. She enjoyed being outdoors and working in her flowers and garden. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Hubbard Bush and Ada Burgess Bush; brothers, Gene Bush, Thomas Bush; and twin children, Dale Rolin and Gale Rolin.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 4, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Elliott Cemetery in Ardmore, Tenn.
Survivors include husband of 58 years Jerry Rolin of Ardmore, Tenn.; sons, Gregory Wayne (Greg) Rolin and wife Linda, Terry Dewayne (Buck) Rolin and wife Jennifer, all of Elkmont, Ala., Melvin Wayne (Froggy) Rolin, Hunter Wayne Rolin, both of Ardmore, Tenn., Kelvin Shane (Bo) Rolin and wife Tiffany of Ardmore, Ala.; daughter Darla Jean Rolin McKnight and husband David of Pulaski; grandchildren, Rachel Mullins and husband Jarrod, Wade McKnight and wife Shelby, Savannah Smith and husband Keith, Jacob Rolin, Tre Rolin, Jevan Rolin; and nieces, nephews and friends.
