Ms. Anna Catherine Smith, 36, of Delrose died Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence.
Ms. Smith was born May 10, 1985. She loved her church, Alabama football and the farm. She was also a big daddy’s girl.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Church of Living God in Elkmont, Ala. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Madison Crossroads Presbyterian Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include father Calvin B. Smith and wife Sandra of Delrose; mother Joy Sanderson Smith of Delrose; grandmother Grace Smith of Monrovia, Ala.; grandparents, Graydon and Juanita Sanderson of Prospect; and numerous family and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.