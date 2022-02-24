Mrs. Anna Jean Beasley, 93, of Lynnville died Feb. 19, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Beasley was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Wildwood, Ga. She was a beautiful person, full of life and love for everyone. She loved to sew and cook, but most of all she loved her family. She is preceded in death by husband John W. Beasley and mother Ann Juanita Taylor.
Graveside services were Feb. 23 at Lynnwood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son John Beasley Jr. and wife Pat of Huntsville, Ala.; daughter Jan Self and husband Jerry of Lynnville; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
