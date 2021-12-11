Ms. Anna Marie Oakley, 35, died Dec. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center.
Ms. Oakley was born Feb. 6, 1986, in Pulaski. She was a former resident of Pulaski and most recently resided in Lewisburg. She attended Minor Hill School and graduated from Giles County High School. She was an employee of Highly Marelli in Shelbyville and she loved her job and co-workers. She attended East Commerce Baptist Church in Lewisburg. She always has a smile on her face, was very loving and was such a joy to be around. She put others first and never missed wishing someone a “Happy Birthday.” She loved taking pictures of family and friends and she truly loved traveling, going to new places and meeting new people, including singers and celebrities. She enjoyed going on vacation with her family. She loved the Lord and His light shined through her. She is preceded in death by grandparents, George Evan Oakley and Bertie Lee Weldon Oakley and Douglas McCowan and Katherine Stevenson McCowan.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Tom Oakley officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include father Rickey Warren Oakley; mother Freda McCowan Oakley; brother George Douglas Oakley; several nieces and many family members and friends.
