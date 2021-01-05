Mrs. Anna Marie Scott Harwell, 102, died Jan. 2, 2021.
Mrs. Harwell was born June 18, 1918, in Philadelphia and was a devout Catholic, a loving wife and doting mother. She met the love of her life, Rivers Griffin Harwell (originally from Pulaski), while he was serving in the Navy. Together they traveled the country together while he served his country. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely and enjoyed spending time with each of them. She was in a number of walking clubs over the years and enjoyed bowling in leagues throughout her life. She spent countless hours volunteering in local hospitals. She enjoyed walking on the beach and was never one to shy away from nickel machines in Biloxi. She had a quick wit and loved socializing with friends. She will be remembered for her easy smile and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by husband Rivers Griffin Harwell; parents, Andrew and Theresa Sours Scott; daughter Barbara Ann Crane; and son Robert William Harwell.
Visitation and rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Survivors include granchildren, Tammy Jay Wingo and husband Tazwell Clay III of Peachtree City, Ga., Robert Wayne Harwell of Oklahoma, Andrew Thomas Crane, Joseph Michael Crane and wife Margaret Donaldson, all of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Brookly Ann Wingo, Blakeley Jane Wingo, Barbara Margaret Crane, Joseph Boyden Crane; and daughter in-law Jamie Ann Harwell of Peachtree City, Ga.
