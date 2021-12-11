Mrs. Anne Elizabeth Schrock, 87, died Dec. 4, 2021.
Mrs. Schrock was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Berne, Ind. Early in life she received Christ as her personal Savior and was a faithful member of the church until her death. She was united in marriage to Harold Schrock at Port Trevorton, Penn. March 16, 1958. She is preceded in death by husband Harold Schrock; parents, David and Martha Schwartz Graber; brother Palmer; sister Verona; daughter Josephine; grandson Landon Yoder; and great-grandchildren, Krista Miller and Jordan Miller.
Funeral services were Dec. 8 at East Hill Church of Christ.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, William Schrock and wife Carolyn, Wilma Bates and husband Allen, Martha Bates and husband Philip, Helena Schwartz and husband Paul, Kathy Yoder and husband Lynwood, Albert Schrock and wife Charlene, Arlene Miller and husband Eddie, Ruth King and husband Wendell, Loretta Kramer and husband Craig; 63 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; sister Susan Horst and husband Sam of Clarkrange, Tenn.; and brother Leroy Graber of Elkhart, Ind.
