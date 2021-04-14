Mrs. Annie Louise Drake, 93, of Pulaski died March 23, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Drake was born March 16, 1928, at Wales Station. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young girl and was a lifelong member at Mt. Olivet MBC. She and husband Lewis were determined each of their children would reap the benefits of higher education, so they worked multiple jobs to ensure the tuition was paid and all essentials provided. There was always an abundance of love, laughter and food in the Drake household! When her grandchildren were born, she made room in her heart and home for all of them and
affectionately became known as “Grandma Louise.” She also showered her love and care on all of her great-grandchildren. She loved her pets and welcomed numerous dogs and cats into her home over the years. She had an inimitable work ethic, retiring from Frito Lay after winning numerous awards, including perfect attendance. She is preceded in death by parents, Thomas Will Martin and Eunice Yokley; beloved husband Lewis (Mike) Drake; brothers, Alex Porter, William Porter; sister Patti; and a host of dear relatives and close friends.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include beloved children, Martha Sims Gunning and husband Dan of Willingboro,
N.J., Jerome Drake and wife Maxine of Murfreesboro, James Drake of Pulaski, Rose Mary Glispie and husband Stephen of Chicago; numerous grandchildren and great-granchildren; sister-in-law Reva Martin of Shelbyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
