Mr. Archie Thomas Staten IV, 62, of Dellrose died May 2, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Staten was born Feb. 12, 1961. He enjoyed his work at Mid-South Concrete where he was an employee for 27 years. When he wasn’t working, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed playing cards and loved sports, especially football. He is preceded in death by parents, Archie Thomas Staten III and Earnestine McClaren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, from noon-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Staten Family Cemetery.
Survivors include fiancee Connie Armstrong of Dellrose; brother Derek Stevenson of Elkton; brother-in-law James (Jamie) Malone and wife Georgette (Punkin) of Dellrose; special friends, Derris Johns, Meredith Walker; stepson Omari Armstrong; and several cousins and friends.
