Mrs. Arlene Amanda Smith Huxtable, 87, died April 30, 2022, at Lifepath Hospice SunCity Center in Ruskin, Fla.
Mrs. Huxtable was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Jenson, Ky. She was the daughter of a coal miner and a Baptist preacher and a very hard working mother. She worked at a young age at an ice cream shop and at a dry goods store in Pineville, Ky. She moved with her family to Detroit at the age of 16. She met husband Robert when both worked at a five and dime store, Neisner Brothers, in Detroit. Her husband always said, “I met my million dollar baby at a five and dime.” They married Aug. 8, 1953. She was a stay-at-home mom who lovingly dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and raising her two children, and babysat for a few of her grandchildren. She always had such pride in herself; she was always dressed to the nines and every day her hair had to be combed perfectly. Her house was always spotless and nothing out of place. She sewed (made her clothes and her daughter’s and some of her granddaughters’), was the best cook and made the best fried chicken, pies and cookies ever. She had many, many family gatherings at her home; you never left hungry. She was a loving and caring granny to her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who loved and adored her back. She made each one of them feel that they were very special. All of her nieces and nephews always wanted to come to her house. If any of them had a problem, they would always come to her for advice. After the death of her husband, her mother-in-law came to live with her and she took care of her for seven years. She will be deeply missed by her family. She is preceded in death by husband Robert Lee Huxtable Sr.; parents, the Rev. James Ervin and Sudie Mae Engle Smith; great-granddaughter Brittney Faith Taber; sisters, Dorothy Boyne, Bettie Lou Mullersman; and brother Sam Bill Smith.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, Ky. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday May 7, with the Rev. Jack Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Gray (Ky.) Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Debora Taber and husband Gary of Pulaski; son Robert Huxtable Jr. and wife Kelly of Riverview, Fla.; grandchildren, Daniel Taber and wife Christine, Gregory Taber and wife Kathrine, all of Pulaski, Julie Huxtable of Ruskin, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Dustin Taber, Andrew Taber, Allyson Taber, Brandon Taber, all of Pulaski, Brooke Hoskins of Ruskin, Fla.; and sister Rae Woody of Elkton, Md.
