Mr. Arlis Edwin Fox, 60, of Lynnville died July 18, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Fox was born June 4, 1962, in Maury County, and was a welder for Union Local 177. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed riding horses, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Prentice Edward Fox and the Mary Savannah (Archie) Kelley Fox; brothers, Austin Junior Fox, Aubrey Fox, Adrian Fox; and sister Pam Fox Harris.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ward Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Gibsonville Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 27 years Lori Jean Morton Fox of Lynnville; children, Dustin Ballard and wife Laura of Spring Hill, Dawn Hayes and husband Chad of Cullman, Ala., Michelle Fox and Zachariah Parham, Austin Trey Fox and wife Victoria, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Blaine Baker, Alyssa Ballard, Savannah Baker, Lizzy Baker, Cashlee Simpson, Lane Fox; sisters, Peggy Hutchens and husband Hutch, Priscilla (Tina) Grooms, Penny Filson and Gerald Potts, Patsy Johnson and husband Gary; brothers, Alton Fox and wife Sharon, Arnold Fox; and many nieces and nephews.
