Mr. Armand Vartan Krimian, 83, died Nov. 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Krimian was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Fann, Feb. 19, 1971; they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. He graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He was employed by Chrysler Corporation for 25 years in Highland Park, Mich., as a systems analyst. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, he loved Michigan State football, sailing on Lake St. Clair, Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers, and traveling to Cancun, Myrtle Beach and Beijing, China. He is preceded in death by son Noel Krimian, father James Antranij Krimian and mother Arshalous Avedisian Krimian.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Phyllis Fann Krimian of Clinton Township, Mich.; sons, Ara Jason Krimian and wife Jennie of Clinton Township, Mich., Garo Paul Krimian of Princeton, Ala., Raffi Jon Krimian of Pittsfield, Mass.; grandchildren, Ian Krimian, Ava Krimian, Allen Zions, Carter Zions; and sister Carol Edwards of San Diego, Calif.
