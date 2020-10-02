Mr. Aubrey Dean Archer, 86, of Pulaski died Sept. 29, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Archer was born Sept. 10, 1934. He was born during the Great Depression to parents who made their living working on dairy farms in Tennessee and Florida. He was a rambunctious child who loved to joke and cause trouble with his aunts and uncles. He was the boisterous child of the family. While living in Florida in 1951 at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy as a Ship Serviceman and served aboard a destroyer as well as the USS Oriskany (CVN 34) in the western Pacific and the South China Sea during the Korean War. He visited Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines and many other Asian Pacific countries during his tour. He spoke of these deployments often and his time in the Navy became a very important part of his life. After being honorably discharged in 1955, he transitioned to active reserves. Later he started a family and worked in dairy farms with his father and brother in Florida, Nevada and Pulaski. During this time, he continued in the Navy Reserves and, in 1968-69, he deployed to Vietnam with the Mobile Construction Battalion 22 (MCB 22). In 1972, he returned to active duty as a Navy recruiter in Reno, Nev., continuing that period of Navy service for the next 15 years in Nevada, California and Alabama. As a recruiter, he gave hundreds of young men of America a start in the greatest Navy on Earth. These years were the proudest moments of his professional life. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1987, having completed 32 years on Active Duty. He came back home to Pulaski with his wife Isabelle in the mid 80s where they ultimately retired and became cattle farmers. Situated in the Campbellsville area of Giles county, the farm became a family beacon where he taught his sons about farming and hard work. As years followed, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren would be drawn to the farm from all across the U.S. to live, work, explore and learn about farming and family. The “Farm” is his legacy. It’s a place where all his descendants look to as home. It’s a place that keeps them together even though they are spread across the U.S. and the world sometimes. His presence will be missed but it will always be felt in the rolling hills in a little corner of Giles County. He is preceded in death by parents, Wesley Preston and Allie Mae Boone Archer; brother Junic (Dick) Wade Archer; sister Helen Bonds; and grandson Charles Stuart Marsh.
Visitation will be today (Friday) from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be tomorrow (Saturday) at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 38 years Isabelle Archer of Pulaski; sons, Junic Archer and wife Debra of Forest City, Iowa, Wesley Archer and wife Jocelyn of Scarsdale, N.Y., Walter Roth and wife Heather of Springhill; daughters, Pam Cunningham of Columbia, Deanna Archer of Springhill; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Beverly Jones of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
