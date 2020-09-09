Mr. Aubrey Lee Fox, 80, of Columbia, died Sept. 4, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fox was born Jan. 11, 1940, in Maury County. He was a member of Local 572 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Prior to that he was employed by Columbia Construction and Monsanto. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time at the river, boating and fishing. He is preceded in death by wife Sadye Fox; son Ricky Fox; parents, Prentice and Mary (Archie) Kelley Fox; brother Adrian Fox; sister Pam Harris; and grandson Lonnie Fox Jr.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia. Graveside services, with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin Post 19, will begin at 2 p.m. at Gibsonville Cemetery with the Rev. Monte McCandless officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Shelia Senter of Mt. Pleasant, Lisa Easterwood of Michigan; grandson Michael Senter and wife Deidre; great-grandchildren, James Fox, Nicole Fox, Everly Senter; brothers, Alton Fox and wife Sharon, Arnold Fox, Arlis Fox and wife Lori; sisters, Peggy Hutchens and husband Hutch, Priscilla (Tina) Grooms, Penny Filson and Patsy Johnson and husband Gary.
