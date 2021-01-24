Mr. Austin Blake Pate, 30, of Ethridge died Jan. 18, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Pate was born Dec. 17, 1990, in Huntsville, Ala. He loved to fish, golf, ride horses, build things and was an avid learner of all things — space, science and astronomy. He was always full of life and had the most beautiful smile that always lit up any room. Anyone who met him loved him, and he never met a stranger. He was always there to help and never judged a stranger. He had a heart of gold and loved deeply. He is preceded in death by brother Hunter Lane Pate and grandparents, Charles and Anita Seeger and Nelson Pate.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 30, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Jimmy Williams officiating.
Survivors include parents, Jimmy and Liz Pate of Ethridge; brother Glenn Pate of Clarksville; sisters, Brandi Pate and Jon Stroud of Oceanside, Calif., Nichole Martin and husband Mikkel of Elkmont, Ala., Casey Pierce and husband Tyler of Ethridge; nieces and nephews, Josh Armour, Mattie Pierce, Savanna Martin, Hunter Martin, Rett Pierce; grandparents, Ann (Gaga) Pate of Memphis, Sharan and Terry Pike of Boise, Idaho; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
