Mrs. Ava Diane Wilson Smith, 73, of Dyersburg died Feb. 15, 2023, at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Pulaski. She was a retired teacher with the Giles County School System, where she taught for 38 years, along with husband Jackie Lee Smith, who also taught and coached for many years at GCHS. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, David Clark Wilson and Ava Kathleen Shrader Wilson.
Cremation services are under the direction of Johnson-Williams Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include husband of 52 years Jackie Lee Smith of Dyersburg; daughter Shelley Lynn Smith Seratt and husband Dustin of Dyersburg; sister Sandra Wilson Thurman and husband Jerry of Manchester; nephew Justin Thurman and wife RaDonna of Manchester; sister-in-law Frankie Ann Smith of Manchester; a host of cousins who loved her dearly; and three grandchildren to whom she was “Grandie.”
