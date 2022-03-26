Mrs. Barbara Allen Williams, 81, of Pulaski died March 18, 2022.
Mrs. Williams was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Melvin Clarence and Lois Allen Weatherman; brother Charles Weatherman; and sisters, Helen Booth and Melba Crowder.
Funeral services were March 24 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include husband of 62 years Eddie Williams; sons, Steve Williams and wife DeDe of Franklin, Allen Williams and wife Shawna of Pegram, Scott Williams and Stephanie Reusch of Christiana; grandchildren, Morgan, Travis, Alex, Austin, Averi, Chelsea; brother David Weatherman; and several nieces and nephews.
