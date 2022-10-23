Mrs. Barbara Ann Bevels Watson, 81, died Oct. 2, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Watson was born Sept. 21, 1941, in Dellrose. She loved flowers and her dogs, Sammy and Suzie. She is preceded in death by parents, Erskin and Stella Hobbs Bevels; husband Rabon Layne; sisters, Marvilyn Lineburger, Reba Johnson; and brothers, Lavonne Bevels and Bobby Bevels.
Graveside services were Oct. 5 at Giles Memory Gardens. Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Larry Watson of Goodspring; daughters, Stephanie Weaver and husband Ricky of Lewisburg, Tammy Hill and husband Tim of Fayetteville; sister-in-law Marie Bevels; stepsons, Mike Watson, Matt Watson, Joe Watson, all of Pulaski, Mark Watson and wife Vicky of Goodspring; grandchildren, Meredith Smith and husband Jason, Richie Weaver and wife Megan, Candace Watson, Paige Watson, Tyler Watson, Leah Watson, Michael Watson, Cole Watson, Austin Watson, Carrie Watson, Briar Watson; great-grandchildren, Evan Weaver, Dalton Smith, Landry Layne Smith, Sebastian Smith, Audrey Cecilia Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.