Mrs. Barbara Ann Mankins, 82, of Giles County died Nov. 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Mankins was born June 13, 1939, in Anderson, Ala. She retired from Frito Lay after 41 years. She loved tending to her flower gardens, cooking and watching late night scary mystery movies. She is preceded in death by husband James Mankins; son Dennis Mankins; parents, George and Eula Mankins Hayes; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held today (Thursday) from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Burial will follow at Oxford Cemetery in Minor Hill.
Survivors include brothers, Danny Hayes and wife Elanor of Minor Hill, Butch Hayes and wife Nancy of Goodspring; nephew Mike Haney of Minor Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.