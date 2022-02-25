Mrs. Barbara Ann Pratt, 70, died Feb. 13, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski.
Mrs. Pratt was born Sept. 23, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant. She is preceded in death by parents, David Monroe and Margaret Catherine Bowen Lovett; son Raymond Allen Hardison; and sister Julie McNeese.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Floyd Pratt of Lynnville; son John Hardison of Lynnville; daughters, Kerri Warpool of Smyrna, Cindy Bouski of Peria, Ill.; sisters, Mary Frances Riggins of Ethridge, Judy LeMay of Nashville, Imogene Uselton of Town Creek, Ala., Liza Fitzgerald of Mt. Pleasant, Pam Campbell of Columbia, Melissa Lovett of Kentucky; and grandchildren, Christopher Hardison, Charity Hardison, Joshua Hardison and John Tyler Hardison.
