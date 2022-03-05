Mrs. Barbara Ann Russell, 82, of Lynnville died March 4, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Lewisburg. Mrs. Russell was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Lynnville. After graduating from Jones High School in 1957, she married her high school sweetheart LW Russell, going on to have two children, Debbie and Ricky. She worked as a school assistant at Jones High School and Richland School until 1982 before starting her lifelong career as a bank teller for Union Bank, which later became SunTrust Bank. She used her accounting skills and talents to also serve as a treasurer for Lynnville United Methodist Church and John Laird Cemetery Association for many years. Upon retirement, she spent her time serving her community and Lynnville UMC. Her servant’s heart led her to volunteer work at Richland Elementary where she was lovingly called “Granny Bobbie” by all students and faculty. She was passionate about basketball from her early years as a player and later sitting in the stands cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she wasn’t in the stands, she could be found babysitting her “greats” or her grand dog, playing taxi driver and spending time with her close friends. She was an avid reader and gardener, and you were honored to receive a bag of her famous oatmeal cookies. She is preceded in death by husband LW Russell; parents, Joe Lonnie Sands and Lovera Ann Thurman Sands; and brothers, Evans Sands and Joe Ed Sands.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, from noon-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnwood Cemetery or Lynnville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Underwood and husband Gary of Lynnville; son Ricky Russell and wife Becky of Lynnville; grandchildren, Beth Dault and husband Jeff, Rebecca Clark and husband Brad, Russ Underwood and wife Allison, Monica Edwards and husband Chase, all of Lynnville, Maggie Warren and husband Lee of Fayetteville; sister-in-law Barbara Barlar of Lynnville; great-grandsons, Will, Cooper, Carter, Colton, Jackson, Ty, Brayden, Travis, Knox; and great-granddaughter Brynlee.
