Mrs. Barbara Ann (Kitten) Sloss, 75, of Pulaski died Aug. 24, 2021.
Mrs. Sloss was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Pulaski. She had a passion for sewing and worked as a seamstress at Morning Pride Manufacturing Company in Dayton, Ohio, for many years. She made beautifully handmade quilts that she gave to her loved ones. She was very intelligent and seemed to know something about everything. She gave good advice, always had time to listen, loved her family dearly and was a strong believer in Christ. She met her husband early in life. During their 60 years of marriage, they were blessed with one daughter. She was loved deeply by her family and will be sadly missed by those close and dear to her whose lives she touched. She is preceded in death by father John D. Marsh and sister Delores Thomas.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Forest Sloss of Pulaski; mother Sarah Marsh of Pulaski; daughter Kareion Casey of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Yalonda Robinson and husband Aundray, Andre’ English, all of Dayton, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Dante’ Lander Jr., Devon Lander, Aubrielle Robinson, Aundray Robinson II, all of Dayton, Ohio, Londyn English of Toronto, Canada; brothers, Steve Marsh and wife Sheila, John Nathan Marsh and wife Sandra, all of Huntsville, Ala., Donald Marsh, Dennis Marsh, both of Pulaski; sisters, Brenda Foreman and husband Steve of Dayton, Ohio, Donna Marsh of Pulaski; special friend Melonise Brown; numerous nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.