Mrs. Barbara Barlar Bass, 86, died Nov. 5, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Bass was born July 27, 1936, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She spent many years teaching in the Giles County School System. She is preceded in death by husband of 63 years William (WV) Bass; and parents, Jerome William and Katherine Miller Barlar.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Neal Wayne Bass and wife Donna of Pulaski; and grandsons, Ben Bass and wife Hannah and Nate Bass, all of Pulaski.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Bass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.