Mrs. Barbara Cleo Wray, 77, died Feb. 6, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Wray was born Aug. 7, 1943. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph J. and Bessie Marie Finley Bishop; husband James Samuel Wray Sr.; daughter Karla Wray Nave; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Shores Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1102 17th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37212.
Survivors include son James Wray Jr. of Pulaski; son-in-law Jimmy Nave of Lawrenceburg; brother Bobby Bishop of Columbia; grandchildren, Brian Nave, David Nave, Malorie Rensberger; great-grandchildren, Landon Nave, Leanna Nave, Lainey Nave, Logan Nave, Kinsley Rensberger, Levi Rensberger; and several nieces and nephews.
