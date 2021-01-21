Mrs. Barbara Elaine Jones Hayes, 77, died Jan. 16, 2021.
Mrs. Hayes was born July 14, 1943, in Pulaski. She was a retired nurse and a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski; the Red Hat Society; and Relay For Life. She is preceded in death by parents, Horace and Eva Sneed Jones; and son Gary Lee Durichek.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. All in attendance should wear masks.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, or Giles County Humane Assocation Spay & Neuter Program, P.O. Box 237, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband James (Jimmy) Hayes of Pulaski; sons, Michael Durichek and wife Shelly of Orlando, Fla., Allen Durichek and Jenny Vanzant of Colorado Springs, Colo.; step-son, James Michael Woodell and wife Jamie of Leonard, Texas; grandchildren, Josh Durichek, Sara Durichek, Morgan Passero Reiniger, Mariah Durichek, Mary Hannah Durichek, Tiera Dumm, Zackery Milleson, Koby Milleson; six great-grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren.
