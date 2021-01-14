Mrs. Barbara Ellen Johnson Justice, 86, of Pulaski died Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Justice was born April 18, 1934, in Pike County, Ky. She was a member of the Baptist faith and was retired from General Motors in Ypsilanti, Mich. She is preceded in death by parents Henry and Elizabeth Elkins Johnson; youngest son Dean Stephen Justice; grandson Billy Brumfield; and many brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be held at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Mich.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Survivors include loving husband of 64 years Quincy Justice of Pulaski; sister Ruth Thacker of Beefhide, Ky.; sons, Mike Justice and wife Katie of Thomasville, Ga., Dane Justice and wife Joan of Pulaski, Mark Justice and wife Cindy of Adrian, Mich.; granchildren, Dane Michael, Brandi, Amy, Stacey, Geri Ellen, Brian, Stephanie, John, Joshua; and 18 great-grandchildren.
