Ms. Barbara Faye Cook, 81, of Huntsville, Ala., died July 3, 2022.
Ms. Cook was born Aug. 10, 1940. She was a member of Latham United Methodist and nurse in Huntsville for 45 years serving at Huntsville Hospital, various doctor’s offices, and Comprehensive Cancer Institute. She was a faithful Auburn football fan. She is preceded in death by husband Jim Cook; parents, Thaddeus Clark and Virginia Wilkinson; and stepfather Harold Marks.
Visitation will be today (Wednesday) from 5-7 p.m. at Berryhill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, July 7, at Latham United Methodist Church, 109 Weatherly Rd SE, Hunstville, Ala., with Pastor Chris Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Clark Cook and wife Kristal; daughter Leigh Cooper and husband Gary; twin sister Pat Hoeper of Kent, Wash.; grandchildren, Parker, Carley, Brock, McKenzie Faye; niece Alanna Eillers and husband Matt; great-niece Tavia; and great-nephew Aaron.
