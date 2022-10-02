Mrs. Barbara Jane Mitchell, 66, of Pulaski died Sept. 29, 2022, at NHC, Lewisburg.
Mrs. Mitchell was born March 27, 1956, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had the biggest heart but was a very strong-willed woman. She loved arts and crafts, and her flower garden. She retired from Frito-Lay. She is preceded in death by husband Douglas Paul Mitchell and parents, Charles and Mary Louise Wright.
Celebration of Life services will be scheduled at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Jeremy Mitchell and wife Sunny, Wesley Mitchell, all of Pulaski, Charles Mitchell and wife Mandy of Chapel Hill; nine grandchildren; sisters, Betty Pogue and husband Randy of Flintville, Mary Wright of Fayetteville; and brother John Wright of Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.