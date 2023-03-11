Ms. Barbara Kaye Knox, 61, of Mt. Pleasant died March 5, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Ms. Knox was born Aug. 5, 1961, in Lewisburg. She was a former employee at Teledyne. Her hobbies included sewing, being outdoors, going to movies, eating out and being with family, but her favorite pastime was spending time and loving on her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, Davis Murray and Katie Ruth Solomon Poarch; brothers, Bobby Johns, Paul Poarch; sisters, Ruby Greenway, Carolyn Page; and niece Heather McGill.
Celebration of Life services were March 11 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Survivors include daughter Ashley Poarch and Tim Chapman of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Brenda Hargrove and husband Dwight of Anthony Hill, Elaine Knox of Pulaski, Anita Poarch of Elkton; grandchildren, Matthew Boisey, Arabella Boisey, Novalee Poarch; boyfriend Eddie Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.