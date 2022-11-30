Mrs. Barbara Lou Mitchell Pierce, 93, died Nov. 29, 2022.
Mrs. Pierce was born April 6, 1929, in St. Louis, Mo., and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She served in her church throughout her life as a dedicated minister’s wife and a lay-person. She also cared for children in her home for many years. She is preceded in death by husband Billy Foster Pierce; son Patrick Howard Pierce; parents, Howard and Goldie Mitchell; step-mother Nishie Fly Mitchell; brothers, James Mitchell, Aubrey Kay Mitchell, Gilbert Mitchell; and sister Carlene Mitchell Parks Burke.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Indian Creek Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Sandra Pierce Sparks and husband Mike; grandchildren, Mason Pierce and wife Madison, Kevin Sparks and wife Tara, Billy Sparks and wife Becca, Katy Sparks Mull and husband Scotty; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Sparks, Tristan Sparks, John Pierce Sparks, Mackenzie Sparks, Emmy Sparks, Beckett Mull, Harper Sparks, Bennett Sparks and Henley Mull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.