Mrs. Barbara Taylor Green, 80, died Oct. 7, 2020, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Green was born Feb. 21, 1940, in Giles County. She retired from Fafnir/Timken and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Herman Holland and Lillian Burns Taylor Gaines; husband Haywood Green; and daughter Kelly McGavock.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr and Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Public Library, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ Scholarship Fund, 1875 Odd Fellows Hall Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son David McGavock of Lewisburg; daughter Susan Hickman and husband Dennis of Lynnville; sisters, Genene Ullrich, Judy Looney and husband Jerry, all of Pulaski, Sandra Minatra of Frankewing; and grandchildren, Tyler Hickman and Mary Taylor Hewitt and husband Taylor.
