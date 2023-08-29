Mrs. Barbara Taylor Kemmerer, 90, of Gainesville, Fla., died Aug. 25, 2023, at Magnolia Ridge Rehabilitation Center in that city.
Mrs. Kemmerer was born in Elkton, played basketball for and graduated from Martin College and, shortly thereafter, moved to Daytona Beach, Fla. She is preceded in death by loving husband Alfred Kemmerer.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Elkton
Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of local arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Kemmerer, Teri Sallwasser and husband Paul; grandchildren, Ryan Sullivan and wife Sara, Zachary Sullivan, Jenny Friederich and husband Andre; and great-grandchildren, Mila, Lily, Payton and Chase.
