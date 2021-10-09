Mr. Barry Lynn Higgins, 68, of Pulaski died Oct. 7, 2021, at Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Higgins was born Nov. 22, 1952, in Pulaski. He was a United States Army veteran. He is preceded in death by parents, Mahlon and Claire Belle Kerr Higgins; and brother Wendell Higgins.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Campbellsville Library or the Rose Hill Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include sisters, Sharon Foster, Diane Pierce, both of Pulaski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
