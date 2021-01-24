Mrs. Beatrice Jean Davis, 70, of Goodspring died Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Davis was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Florence, Ala., and was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed riding horses and having cookouts. She is preceded in death by husband William Davis; parents, Herbert and Reba Kathleen Brewer Holden; brothers, Thomas Holden, Dale Holden; and sister Donna Thornton.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Barnett Cemetery in Lexington, Ala.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Brad Davis of Killen, Ala.; daughter April Davis and Danny Myers of Pulaski; grandchildren, Caleb Davis, Jordan Davis; brother Larry Holden and wife Lisa of Rogersville, Ala.; sisters, Phyllis Wigginton and husband Greg of Rogersville, Ala., Barbara Stutts and husband Herman of Killen, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
