Mrs. Belinda Lee Graves, 58, of Moulton, Ala., died Dec. 31, 2022, in Tuscumbia, Ala.
Mrs. Graves was born May 25, 1964, in Manchester, Mich. She is preceded in death by parents, Francis Albert and Nancy Lou Kelley Green; daughter Thelma Elizabeth Graves; and grandson John Anthony (AJ) Crabb.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 5, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include spouse Darren Brewer of Moulton, Ala.; son Tyler Graves and spouse of Goodspring; daughter Heather Crabb of Pulaski; sister Brenda Gaddy and husband Doug of Lake Park, Ga.; and grandchildren Kellee Crabb, Will Crabb and Abbie Crabb.
