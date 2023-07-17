Mr. Benjamin Jerome Arnell, 70, died July 15, 2023, at his home in Giles County.
Mr. Arnell was born April 26, 1953. He was educated in the Maury County School System and graduated from Tennessee State University in 1975. He enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1984 where he served for seven years. He then served 19 years in the Tennessee National Guard, for a total of 26 years serving our country. He retired from the Tennessee State Government after 20 years of employment, served as magistrate for Giles County and was a substitute teacher for Giles County School. He accepted Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church in Columbia. He was a faithful member of Trinity Family Church in Columbia. He had a strong faith and demonstrated his faith in so many ways. He was very active in our community. He served as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 4577, American Legion Post 60, the Giles County Honor Guard, the NAACP and the Pulaski Lions Club. He was an auxiliary member of Giles County Fire and Rescue. He is preceded in death by father Benjamin Arnell.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. The Home-Going Celebration will begin at noon with Pastor Don Richey as the eulogist; Anthony Bledsoe will present a few words. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Honor Guard, 1300 Columbia Highway, Pulaski, TN 38478; or 22Zero, 1177 Bethel Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include mother Amanda Wright Arnell; loving wife of 24 years who he loved so much Pamela Potts Arnell; daughters, Alyssa Arnell, Lisa Arnell; sons, Mark Steven Arnell, Allen Compton and wife Angel; sister Linda Arnell Bulls and husband Arthur (Snapper); nieces, Megan Dubose, Krystn Potts; grandchildren, Amelie, Sawyer, Bentley, Ashtyn; mother-in-law Patsy Bebout; stepmother-in-law Elizabeth Potts; and several nephews, special cousins and close friends.
