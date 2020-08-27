Mr. Benny Waddle Jr., 96, of Pulaski died Aug. 24, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Waddle was born April 25, 1924, in Madison, Ala., and was known as Buddy or little Benny Jr., Baby Brother or Pastor. He professed hope in Christ in 1940 and joined St. Andrew PB Church under the leadership of Elder W.M. Holden. He was called to preach the gospel in 1962, was licensed in 1964 and was ordained in 1965. He was assistant pastor at Bethlehem PBC under the leadership of Elder Will Eddie Olds. He became the pastor of Mt. Zion PBC. In 1980, he became the pastor of St. Rebecca PBC in Pulaski for the first time. In 1984, he was joined in holy matrimony to Lois Ann Bridgeforth and moved to Pulaski. In 1986, God saw fit to send him to Jerusalem PBC to assist Elder Robert Holman until his passing. Following that he returned to St. Andrew PBC as an associate minister. In 2004, he was called back to St Rebecca PBC where he still remained as pastor until God called him home. He is preceded in death by parents, Benny and Mary Anna Clemons Waddle Sr.; sisters, Amanda Ayres, Mary Anna Miles, Rosie Waddle; brother James Waddle; son Ernest Lee Waddle; and grandson Eric Waddle.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon.
Visitation will also be held Sunday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m.-noon at St. Andrew Primitive Baptist Church in Madison, Ala. Graveside services will follow at Royal Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Lois Waddle of Pulaski; daughter Mary Brown and husband Scott of Huntsville, Ala.; sons, Benny Waddle III, Josh Waddle and wife Wilma, all of Madison, Ala.; stepson Jimmy Banks and wife Alberta of Madison, Ala.; stepdaughter Threasa Jones and husband Jermaine of Pulaski; grandchildren, Martez Waddle, Benjamin Waddle, Nicole Waddle, Shantel Nelson, Tierra Nelson; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
