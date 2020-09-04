Mrs. Bensie Geneva Batz, 94, of Rockledge, Fla. died Aug. 22, 2020.
Mrs. Batz was born April 7, 1926, and was formerly of Pulaski. She is preceded in death by husband Clifford Batz; parents, Samuel and Laura McNeese Medley; and brothers, Thurman Medley, Malcolm Medley and Virgil Medley.
Graveside services with Debbie Eubanks officiating will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include son Robert A. Hewgley of Florida; nephews, Barry Medley and wife Sharon, Steve Medley and wife Clyda, all of Pulaski; brother Leonard Medley of Indiana; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Medley of Alabama, Mary Medley of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.
