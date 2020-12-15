Mr. Berley Dalton Broom, 63, died Dec. 12, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Broom was born March 23, 1957, in Tylertown, Miss. He is preceded in death by parents, George Broom and Selma Ruth Powell Roberts; and brother Clark Broom.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in Pulaski, and Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at New Life UPC in Bogalusa, La. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Burgetown Cemetery in Carriere, Miss. Those in attendance should wear masks and observe social distance guidelines.
Survivors include wife of 40 years Brenda Broom of Pulaski; daughters, Christie Leverett and husband Jeremy of Blue Mound, Texas, LaTasha Frierson and husband Dusty of Pulaski; son Brandon Broom of Pulaski; grandchildren, Andrea Lee and husband Ethan of Killeen, Texas, Ariel Guest and husband Ronnie, Malachi Leverett, all of of Blue Mound, Texas, Jaxon Frierson, Kolin Frierson, Ramsey Frierson, all of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Austen Lee, Lyrik Lee, both of Killeen, Texas, Kaceton Guest of Blue Mound, Texas; brothers, David Broom and wife Shelia of Picayune, Miss, Paul Broom and wife Clara of Columbia, Miss.; sister Pat Slocum of Foxworth, Miss.; and numerous family, friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.
