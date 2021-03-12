Ms. Bernadette Parsons, 71, of Pulaski died March 10, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Parsons was born Oct. 24, 1949, in Lawrenceburg. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Pleasant Heights Baptist Church of Columbia. She is preceded in death by parents, Carl Willard and Charlsie Leona Baker Brown; and brother Steve Brown.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Survivors include son Preston Parsons and wife Jessica of Leoma; daughter Jennifer Parsons Crane and husband David of Pulaski; grandchildren, Candice Brown, Victoria Chapman, Tilly Parsons, and Luke Parsons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.